SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,406 M

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) on August 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.51, soaring 0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.66 and dropped to $21.35 before settling in for the closing price of $21.20. Within the past 52 weeks, SKM’s price has moved between $20.95 and $31.12.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -0.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 107.50%. With a float of $74.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 34847 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.64, operating margin of +8.26, and the pretax margin is +7.59.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SK Telecom Co.Ltd is 26.60%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +7.18 while generating a return on equity of 6.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Trading Performance Indicators

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.49

Technical Analysis of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM)

The latest stats from [SK Telecom Co.Ltd, SKM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was superior to 0.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s (SKM) raw stochastic average was set at 5.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.76. The third major resistance level sits at $21.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.94.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.65 billion based on 441,449K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,178 M and income totals 2,167 M. The company made 3,406 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 201,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.