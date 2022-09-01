Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) with a beta value of 1.17 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On August 31, 2022, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) opened at $27.87, higher 0.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.70 and dropped to $26.90 before settling in for the closing price of $27.32. Price fluctuations for VRNS have ranged from $24.58 to $73.46 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 18.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.40% at the time writing. With a float of $108.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2065 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.77, operating margin of -27.58, and the pretax margin is -28.41.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Varonis Systems Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 47,216. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $31.48, taking the stock ownership to the 75,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s VP and General Counsel sold 8,907 for $33.07, making the entire transaction worth $294,554. This insider now owns 161,722 shares in total.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -29.95 while generating a return on equity of -33.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.30% during the next five years compared to -44.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Looking closely at Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Varonis Systems Inc.’s (VRNS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.96. However, in the short run, Varonis Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.40. Second resistance stands at $29.45. The third major resistance level sits at $30.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.80.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Key Stats

There are currently 109,890K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 390,130 K according to its annual income of -116,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 111,450 K and its income totaled -36,290 K.