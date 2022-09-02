3.17% volatility in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) last month: This is a red flag warning

September 01, 2022, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) trading session started at the price of $6.76, that was -3.49% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.82 and dropped to $6.49 before settling in for the closing price of $6.87. A 52-week range for ETWO has been $6.07 – $13.32.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -240.20%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3682 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.71, operating margin of -12.61, and the pretax margin is -51.69.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 152,349. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 21,578 shares at a rate of $7.06, taking the stock ownership to the 116,195 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,422 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $23,956. This insider now owns 137,773 shares in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -38.95 while generating a return on equity of -6.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (ETWO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.80 in the near term. At $6.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.14.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Key Stats

There are 301,363K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.12 billion. As of now, sales total 425,560 K while income totals -165,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 160,380 K while its last quarter net income were -11,360 K.