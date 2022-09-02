-50.87% percent quarterly performance for Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) is not indicative of the underlying story

On September 01, 2022, Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) opened at $0.92, higher 32.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.59 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Price fluctuations for KUKE have ranged from $0.84 to $6.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -262.70% at the time writing. With a float of $9.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 173 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.86, operating margin of -18.07, and the pretax margin is -19.63.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kuke Music Holding Limited is 56.39%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -20.13 while generating a return on equity of -7.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -262.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 97477.0, its volume of 1.33 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Kuke Music Holding Limited’s (KUKE) raw stochastic average was set at 13.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4158, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0022. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5867 in the near term. At $2.0433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2233.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) Key Stats

There are currently 29,567K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.65 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 45,860 K according to its annual income of -9,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,130 K and its income totaled 560 K.