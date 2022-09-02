$589.76K in average volume shows that Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) is heading in the right direction

On September 01, 2022, Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) opened at $3.87, lower -8.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.97 and dropped to $3.39 before settling in for the closing price of $3.96. Price fluctuations for VRA have ranged from $3.96 to $11.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 2.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 198.70% at the time writing. With a float of $23.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2490 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.71, operating margin of +4.82, and the pretax margin is +4.93.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vera Bradley Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 63.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 01, was worth 70,085. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,300 shares at a rate of $7.54, taking the stock ownership to the 55,597 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s Director sold 17,446 for $7.50, making the entire transaction worth $130,801. This insider now owns 44,443 shares in total.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.30 while generating a return on equity of 5.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 198.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.30% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 0.52 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Vera Bradley Inc.’s (VRA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.94 in the near term. At $4.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.78.

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) Key Stats

There are currently 31,458K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 120.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 540,450 K according to its annual income of 17,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 98,460 K and its income totaled -6,970 K.