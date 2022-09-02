6.85% volatility in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on September 01, 2022, with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) stock priced at $14.25, up 7.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.485 and dropped to $14.02 before settling in for the closing price of $14.39. ANF’s price has ranged from $14.23 to $48.97 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 2.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 330.40%. With a float of $49.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.36, operating margin of +9.28, and the pretax margin is +8.32.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 27,255. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $18.17, taking the stock ownership to the 9,849 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $39.11, making the entire transaction worth $391,100. This insider now owns 25,874 shares in total.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.08 while generating a return on equity of 29.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 330.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.00% during the next five years compared to 135.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

The latest stats from [Abercrombie & Fitch Co., ANF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.42 million was superior to 2.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) raw stochastic average was set at 5.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.45. The third major resistance level sits at $17.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 855.99 million, the company has a total of 50,447K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,713 M while annual income is 263,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 805,090 K while its latest quarter income was -16,830 K.