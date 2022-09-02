A look at 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On September 01, 2022, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) opened at $10.00, lower -3.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.00 and dropped to $9.56 before settling in for the closing price of $10.13. Price fluctuations for DDD have ranged from $8.78 to $34.97 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -0.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 300.40% at the time writing. With a float of $127.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1721 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.85, operating margin of -5.06, and the pretax margin is +51.90.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 3D Systems Corporation is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 288,803. In this transaction EVP & CTO (Regenerative Med) of this company sold 26,386 shares at a rate of $10.95, taking the stock ownership to the 51,634 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $10.65, making the entire transaction worth $106,500. This insider now owns 404,672 shares in total.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +52.31 while generating a return on equity of 50.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 300.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 56.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

Looking closely at 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) raw stochastic average was set at 15.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.99. However, in the short run, 3D Systems Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.01. Second resistance stands at $10.22. The third major resistance level sits at $10.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.13.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Key Stats

There are currently 130,281K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 615,640 K according to its annual income of 322,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 140,050 K and its income totaled -32,960 K.