American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) volume exceeds 29.73 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) kicked off on September 01, 2022, at the price of $12.87, down -0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.95 and dropped to $12.50 before settling in for the closing price of $12.99. Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has traded in a range of $11.93-$22.35.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.10%. With a float of $642.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.35 million.

The firm has a total of 123400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.09, operating margin of -16.95, and the pretax margin is -8.53.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 54.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 189,916. In this transaction SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 12,678 shares at a rate of $14.98, taking the stock ownership to the 82,453 shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.76) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -6.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to -21.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL], we can find that recorded value of 25.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 37.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.24. The third major resistance level sits at $13.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.19.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.82 billion has total of 649,846K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,882 M in contrast with the sum of -1,993 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,422 M and last quarter income was 476,000 K.