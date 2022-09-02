Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) kicked off on September 01, 2022, at the price of $0.86, down -4.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.86 and dropped to $0.79 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTR has traded in a range of $0.81-$13.58.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.00%. With a float of $174.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 324 employees.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 46.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 124,960. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.25, taking the stock ownership to the 857,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s former 10% owner sold 1,400,000 for $1.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,946,000. This insider now owns 20,888,053 shares in total.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) saw its 5-day average volume 11.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3184, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9517. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8543 in the near term. At $0.8921, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9243. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7843, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7521. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7143.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 227.29 million has total of 265,431K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -257,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,680 K and last quarter income was -82,300 K.