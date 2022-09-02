Can Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) drop of -10.42% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On September 01, 2022, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) opened at $6.18, lower -3.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.18 and dropped to $5.825 before settling in for the closing price of $6.23. Price fluctuations for HIMX have ranged from $6.18 to $16.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 14.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 819.10% at the time writing. With a float of $125.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2083 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.41, operating margin of +35.23, and the pretax margin is +35.29.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 19.60%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 64.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 819.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.19 in the near term. At $6.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.65. The third support level lies at $5.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

There are currently 174,299K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,547 M according to its annual income of 436,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 312,610 K and its income totaled 70,640 K.