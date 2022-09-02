Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) with a beta value of 1.64 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) kicked off on September 01, 2022, at the price of $0.5984, up 5.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6578 and dropped to $0.562 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. Over the past 52 weeks, CEMI has traded in a range of $0.42-$2.94.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 21.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.30%. With a float of $29.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 337 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.86, operating margin of -50.20, and the pretax margin is -71.03.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.80%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -70.90 while generating a return on equity of -109.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -2.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s (CEMI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 1.43 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s (CEMI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7669, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9480. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6779 in the near term. At $0.7157, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7737. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5821, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5241. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4863.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.49 million has total of 30,225K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,820 K in contrast with the sum of -33,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,160 K and last quarter income was -6,950 K.