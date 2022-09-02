Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) posted a -8.18% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 01, 2022, with Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) stock priced at $65.55, down -1.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.99 and dropped to $61.91 before settling in for the closing price of $66.80. COIN’s price has ranged from $40.83 to $368.90 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -153.50%. With a float of $173.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3730 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.83, operating margin of +39.24, and the pretax margin is +38.61.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 378,957. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,577 shares at a rate of $67.95, taking the stock ownership to the 44,207 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,177 for $72.00, making the entire transaction worth $156,744. This insider now owns 27,417 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.98 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 78.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coinbase Global Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -2.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Looking closely at Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), its last 5-days average volume was 8.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.50.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 20.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $150.47. However, in the short run, Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.04. Second resistance stands at $68.56. The third major resistance level sits at $71.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.88.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.78 billion, the company has a total of 219,480K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,839 M while annual income is 3,624 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 808,330 K while its latest quarter income was -1,094 M.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), Coinbase Global Inc., (COIN), NASDAQ: COIN, COIN Shares, COIN Stock, COIN