Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -63.97% last month.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) kicked off on September 01, 2022, at the price of $1.13, down -4.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.12. Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has traded in a range of $1.07-$11.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -276.80%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 745 employees.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is 61.21%, while institutional ownership is 26.60%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.33. This company achieved a return on equity of -129.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -276.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) saw its 5-day average volume 27.91 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 180.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.1042, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1358. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1867 in the near term. At $1.3033, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9033. The third support level lies at $0.7867 if the price breaches the second support level.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 407.03 million has total of 327,914K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -516,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -141,690 K.