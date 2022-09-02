Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) volume exceeds 1.82 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) on September 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.21, plunging -3.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.28 and dropped to $4.07 before settling in for the closing price of $4.32. Within the past 52 weeks, HLX’s price has moved between $2.47 and $5.78.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 6.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -612.70%. With a float of $142.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1327 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.28, operating margin of -7.12, and the pretax margin is -10.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.90%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -9.16 while generating a return on equity of -3.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -612.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.99 million, its volume of 2.36 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) raw stochastic average was set at 55.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.27 in the near term. At $4.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.85.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 645.59 million based on 151,729K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 674,730 K and income totals -61,780 K. The company made 162,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.