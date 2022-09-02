Investors finally get a glimpse of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) volume hitting the figure of 1.56 million.

On September 01, 2022, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) opened at $76.34, lower -6.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.03 and dropped to $68.87 before settling in for the closing price of $77.11. Price fluctuations for SIMO have ranged from $64.41 to $98.65 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 10.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 150.70% at the time writing. With a float of $27.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1434 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.97, operating margin of +26.66, and the pretax margin is +26.82.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.53) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 32.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1005.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.34, a number that is poised to hit 2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

The latest stats from [Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, SIMO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was inferior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.28.

During the past 100 days, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s (SIMO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.87. The third major resistance level sits at $84.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.55. The third support level lies at $60.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Key Stats

There are currently 33,046K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 922,100 K according to its annual income of 200,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 241,980 K and its income totaled 54,500 K.