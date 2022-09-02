Investors must take note of Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) performance last week, which was -9.10%.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) kicked off on September 01, 2022, at the price of $0.35, down -7.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.35 and dropped to $0.32 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has traded in a range of $0.35-$4.85.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -40.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.10%.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 10.52%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 319.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 22.1 million. That was inferior than the volume of 41.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3779, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6970. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3427. Second resistance stands at $0.3628. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3087, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2948. The third support level lies at $0.2747 if the price breaches the second support level.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 159.69 million has total of 509,431K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 140 K in contrast with the sum of -68,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 170 K and last quarter income was 4,600 K.