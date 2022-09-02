Investors must take note of Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) performance last week, which was -6.64%.

On September 01, 2022, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) opened at $0.8312, lower -8.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8449 and dropped to $0.781 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Price fluctuations for MMAT have ranged from $0.76 to $6.55 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 63.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.70% at the time writing. With a float of $270.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $301.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 130 employees.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 40,320. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 42,000 shares at a rate of $0.96, taking the stock ownership to the 1,158,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 35,000 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $44,800. This insider now owns 2,450,243 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) saw its 5-day average volume 3.58 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9627, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7696. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8280 in the near term. At $0.8684, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8919. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7641, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7406. The third support level lies at $0.7002 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

There are currently 360,837K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 293.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,080 K according to its annual income of -91,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,320 K and its income totaled -20,980 K.