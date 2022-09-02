Investors must take note of Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) performance last week, which was -18.50%.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) on September 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.1864, plunging -6.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1899 and dropped to $0.1782 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Within the past 52 weeks, QTNT’s price has moved between $0.19 and $3.22.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 11.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.30%. With a float of $65.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 437 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.80, operating margin of -269.58, and the pretax margin is -322.40.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 20,025. In this transaction Director of this company bought 84,808 shares at a rate of $0.24, taking the stock ownership to the 216,088 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 66,666 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $20,000. This insider now owns 483,333 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -324.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Quotient Limited (QTNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2504, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0363. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1882 in the near term. At $0.1949, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1999. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1765, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1715. The third support level lies at $0.1648 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.35 million based on 103,216K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,510 K and income totals -125,130 K. The company made 8,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.