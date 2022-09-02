Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -10.35%

On September 01, 2022, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) opened at $0.1561, lower -3.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1568 and dropped to $0.1452 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Price fluctuations for KTRA have ranged from $0.14 to $1.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -83.30% at the time writing.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4 workers is very important to gauge.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 25,795. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,700 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $19,430. This insider now owns 37,186 shares in total.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -706.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

The latest stats from [Kintara Therapeutics Inc., KTRA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.26 million was inferior to 2.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2117, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3542. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1560. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1622. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1676. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1444, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1390. The third support level lies at $0.1328 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Key Stats

There are currently 65,533K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -38,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,356 K.