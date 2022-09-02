Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) to new highs

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) on September 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.75, plunging -5.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.9799 and dropped to $1.67 before settling in for the closing price of $1.78. Within the past 52 weeks, AMTD’s price has moved between $1.01 and $12.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.60%. With a float of $152.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.86, operating margin of +137.26, and the pretax margin is +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Looking closely at AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD), its last 5-days average volume was 4.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 5.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 278.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0030, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6438.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 711.40 million based on 245,610K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 196,060 K and income totals 157,300 K. The company made 430,149 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 410,629 K in sales during its previous quarter.