Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) kicked off at the price of $47.22: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) on September 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $48.53, plunging -4.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.53 and dropped to $46.105 before settling in for the closing price of $49.23. Within the past 52 weeks, LNW’s price has moved between $41.48 and $90.20.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 100.60%. With a float of $89.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.00 million.

The firm has a total of 9500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.23, operating margin of +12.87, and the pretax margin is -13.66.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Light & Wonder Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 1,449,041. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 27,500 shares at a rate of $52.69, taking the stock ownership to the 9,422,122 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 40,000 for $52.15, making the entire transaction worth $2,085,992. This insider now owns 9,449,622 shares in total.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Light & Wonder Inc., LNW], we can find that recorded value of 0.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, Light & Wonder Inc.’s (LNW) raw stochastic average was set at 25.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.71. The third major resistance level sits at $50.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.62.

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.63 billion based on 95,665K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,153 M and income totals 371,000 K. The company made 610,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,291 M in sales during its previous quarter.