Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.75% last month.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) on September 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.7094, soaring 5.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8155 and dropped to $0.705 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Within the past 52 weeks, WNW’s price has moved between $0.53 and $6.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 52.80%. With a float of $14.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of -10.17, and the pretax margin is -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 55.36%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 71.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6823, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3121. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7971 in the near term. At $0.8616, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9076. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6866, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6406. The third support level lies at $0.5761 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.17 million based on 32,969K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,258 K and income totals -1,082 K.