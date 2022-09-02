Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) last year’s performance of -61.14% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) on September 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.60, plunging -6.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.76 and dropped to $5.34 before settling in for the closing price of $5.76. Within the past 52 weeks, MLCO’s price has moved between $4.06 and $14.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -14.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.80%. With a float of $459.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $473.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17878 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.81, operating margin of -26.97, and the pretax margin is -47.39.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is 33.50%, while institutional ownership is 40.10%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -40.34 while generating a return on equity of -120.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Looking closely at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s (MLCO) raw stochastic average was set at 44.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.62. However, in the short run, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.64. Second resistance stands at $5.91. The third major resistance level sits at $6.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.51 billion based on 473,155K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,012 M and income totals -811,750 K. The company made 296,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -251,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.