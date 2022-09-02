No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) performance over the last week is recorded -14.38%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) kicked off on September 01, 2022, at the price of $1.25, down -3.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2785 and dropped to $1.19 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has traded in a range of $1.04-$9.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 168.10%. With a float of $171.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.50 million.

The firm has a total of 106 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 13.77%, while institutional ownership is 16.54%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bitfarms Ltd., BITF], we can find that recorded value of 4.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 8.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4324, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2306. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2890. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3280. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3775. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2005, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1510. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1120.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 353.07 million has total of 199,199K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 169,490 K in contrast with the sum of 22,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,820 K and last quarter income was -141,920 K.