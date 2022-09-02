Now that Citigroup Inc.’s volume has hit 14.36 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) on September 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $48.77, plunging -0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.77 and dropped to $47.805 before settling in for the closing price of $48.81. Within the past 52 weeks, C’s price has moved between $43.44 and $73.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -2.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 114.40%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

In an organization with 231000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 74.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 1,014,614. In this transaction Head of Human Resources of this company sold 14,800 shares at a rate of $68.56, taking the stock ownership to the 57,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Chief Compliance Officer sold 5,000 for $68.66, making the entire transaction worth $343,300. This insider now owns 65,829 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.68) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +27.18 while generating a return on equity of 10.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.62% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Citigroup Inc. (C) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 24.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 47.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.82. However, in the short run, Citigroup Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.08. Second resistance stands at $49.41. The third major resistance level sits at $50.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.15.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 98.74 billion based on 1,936,710K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 79,865 M and income totals 21,952 M. The company made 23,304 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,547 M in sales during its previous quarter.