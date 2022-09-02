Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.19 million

On September 01, 2022, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) opened at $0.80, lower -13.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8001 and dropped to $0.682 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. Price fluctuations for OIG have ranged from $0.51 to $3.57 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -0.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.70% at the time writing. With a float of $79.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1329 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.95, operating margin of -61.84, and the pretax margin is -72.76.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Orbital Energy Group Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -60.14 while generating a return on equity of -88.00.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG)

Looking closely at Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s (OIG) raw stochastic average was set at 15.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7321, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4242. However, in the short run, Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7687. Second resistance stands at $0.8435. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8868. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6506, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6073. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5325.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) Key Stats

There are currently 114,856K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 83.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 82,950 K according to its annual income of -61,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 93,910 K and its income totaled -30,820 K.