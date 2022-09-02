Quhuo Limited (QH) posted a -13.51% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) on September 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.50, soaring 4.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.38 and dropped to $3.37 before settling in for the closing price of $3.46. Within the past 52 weeks, QH’s price has moved between $3.00 and $31.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 131.20%. With a float of $4.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 708 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.46, operating margin of -0.92, and the pretax margin is +0.77.

Quhuo Limited (QH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quhuo Limited is 24.76%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Quhuo Limited (QH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Trading Performance Indicators

Quhuo Limited (QH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -22.44

Technical Analysis of Quhuo Limited (QH)

Looking closely at Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 30326.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Quhuo Limited’s (QH) raw stochastic average was set at 14.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.72. However, in the short run, Quhuo Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.21. Second resistance stands at $4.80. The third major resistance level sits at $5.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.19.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.87 million based on 5,240K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 395,530 K and income totals 530 K. The company made 2,004 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -87,612 K in sales during its previous quarter.