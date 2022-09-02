TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) posted a -9.26% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) on September 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.93, plunging -4.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.9399 and dropped to $3.705 before settling in for the closing price of $3.98. Within the past 52 weeks, TTI’s price has moved between $2.32 and $5.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -8.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -181.00%. With a float of $115.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.41, operating margin of -3.40, and the pretax margin is -3.79.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TETRA Technologies Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 713,945. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,471 shares at a rate of $3.56, taking the stock ownership to the 233,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s VP-Finance & Global Controller sold 25,000 for $3.82, making the entire transaction worth $95,622. This insider now owns 197,677 shares in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -4.31 while generating a return on equity of -37.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -181.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.00% during the next five years compared to 39.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.24 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.94 in the near term. At $4.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.47.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 505.58 million based on 128,255K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 388,270 K and income totals 103,330 K. The company made 140,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.