Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.98% last month.

On September 01, 2022, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) opened at $0.95, lower -8.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.95 and dropped to $0.8701 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. Price fluctuations for BBIG have ranged from $0.67 to $8.50 over the past 52 weeks.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 20.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

The latest stats from [Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 17.56 million was inferior to 28.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 7.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 265.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 155.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2702, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5023. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9368. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8569, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8235. The third support level lies at $0.7770 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are currently 233,141K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 203.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,790 K according to its annual income of -713,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,530 K and its income totaled -372,950 K.