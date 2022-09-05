$90.90K in average volume shows that Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) stock priced at $1.71, down -6.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.77 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. OCG’s price has ranged from $1.70 to $5.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 452.50%. With a float of $14.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.55, operating margin of +28.95, and the pretax margin is +30.44.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Oriental Culture Holding LTD is 29.11%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +30.44 while generating a return on equity of 28.34.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 452.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56

Technical Analysis of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)

Looking closely at Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG), its last 5-days average volume was 73380.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s (OCG) raw stochastic average was set at 2.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3986, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7201. However, in the short run, Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7400. Second resistance stands at $1.8900. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3500. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2000.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.31 million, the company has a total of 21,227K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 37,596 K while annual income is 11,444 K.