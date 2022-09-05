A look at Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s (CQP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX: CQP) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $50.98, up 5.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.44 and dropped to $50.82 before settling in for the closing price of $50.44. Over the past 52 weeks, CQP has traded in a range of $37.59-$61.24.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.30%. With a float of $40.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $484.03 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.75, operating margin of +24.71, and the pretax margin is +17.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is 49.56%, while institutional ownership is 47.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 167,526. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,075 shares at a rate of $54.48, taking the stock ownership to the 4,875 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 01, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,473 for $40.96, making the entire transaction worth $387,986. This insider now owns 9,473 shares in total.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.87) by -$0.98. This company achieved a net margin of +15.69 while generating a return on equity of 167.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.40% during the next five years compared to 51.61% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX: CQP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s (CQP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., CQP], we can find that recorded value of 0.29 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s (CQP) raw stochastic average was set at 74.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.18. The third major resistance level sits at $56.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.05.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX: CQP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.85 billion has total of 484,030K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,434 M in contrast with the sum of 1,630 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,181 M and last quarter income was 342,000 K.