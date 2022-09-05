A major move is in the offing as SEI Investments Company (SEIC) market cap hits 7.51 billion

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) stock priced at $55.13, down -1.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.21 and dropped to $53.70 before settling in for the closing price of $54.54. SEIC’s price has ranged from $51.07 to $65.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.10%. With a float of $111.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.44 million.

The firm has a total of 4371 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.35, operating margin of +28.91, and the pretax margin is +36.18.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of SEI Investments Company is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 836,700. In this transaction EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $55.78, taking the stock ownership to the 38,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT sold 35,000 for $55.15, making the entire transaction worth $1,930,250. This insider now owns 576,663 shares in total.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.81 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.51 while generating a return on equity of 30.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 13.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SEI Investments Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SEI Investments Company, SEIC], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, SEI Investments Company’s (SEIC) raw stochastic average was set at 31.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.83.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.51 billion, the company has a total of 135,489K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,918 M while annual income is 546,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 481,670 K while its latest quarter income was 111,280 K.