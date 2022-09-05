Aclarion Inc. (ACON) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 6.31% last month.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.086, soaring 11.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.07 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. Within the past 52 weeks, ACON’s price has moved between $0.78 and $4.05.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.50%. With a float of $3.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.82 million.

The firm has a total of 6 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -224.13, operating margin of -4899.22, and the pretax margin is -8210.53.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aclarion Inc. is 15.80%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -8210.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Trading Performance Indicators

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 253.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aclarion Inc. (ACON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aclarion Inc., ACON], we can find that recorded value of 0.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2567. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9933. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9167.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.80 million based on 7,821K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60 K and income totals -4,950 K. The company made 11 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,708 K in sales during its previous quarter.