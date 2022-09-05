Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.54%

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) stock priced at $15.06, up 0.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.12 and dropped to $14.57 before settling in for the closing price of $14.80. ALHC’s price has ranged from $6.14 to $23.35 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -827.70%. With a float of $175.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.26 million.

In an organization with 847 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 291,142. In this transaction President, Markets of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $14.56, taking the stock ownership to the 1,560,069 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Med & Operating Officer sold 30,000 for $14.56, making the entire transaction worth $436,782. This insider now owns 976,866 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -16.72 while generating a return on equity of -116.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -827.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was better than the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 61.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.81. However, in the short run, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.10. Second resistance stands at $15.38. The third major resistance level sits at $15.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.28. The third support level lies at $14.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.88 billion, the company has a total of 187,258K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,168 M while annual income is -195,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 366,470 K while its latest quarter income was -11,580 K.