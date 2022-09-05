Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $7.57, down -9.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.8333 and dropped to $5.43 before settling in for the closing price of $7.41. Over the past 52 weeks, DRTS has traded in a range of $4.68-$20.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -19.40%.

In an organization with 83 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is 34.61%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.’s (DRTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 76960.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.’s (DRTS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.87. Second resistance stands at $9.05. The third major resistance level sits at $10.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.06.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 439.94 million has total of 66,529K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -27,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,000 K.