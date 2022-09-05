AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) volume exceeds 0.67 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) stock priced at $101.77, up 0.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.50 and dropped to $100.91 before settling in for the closing price of $100.85. AMN’s price has ranged from $82.75 to $129.12 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 15.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 359.90%. With a float of $42.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.33, operating margin of +12.00, and the pretax margin is +11.14.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 677,880. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 6,330 shares at a rate of $107.09, taking the stock ownership to the 18,267 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Chief Information and Digital sold 1,400 for $97.53, making the entire transaction worth $136,536. This insider now owns 13,345 shares in total.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.49 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 359.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.35% during the next five years compared to 26.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.81, a number that is poised to hit 2.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.68 million, its volume of 0.56 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.15.

During the past 100 days, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s (AMN) raw stochastic average was set at 43.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $102.72 in the near term. At $104.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $105.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $97.54.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.50 billion, the company has a total of 43,273K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,984 M while annual income is 327,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,427 M while its latest quarter income was 123,800 K.