Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) with a beta value of 1.33 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $99.88, soaring 0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.10 and dropped to $99.72 before settling in for the closing price of $99.79. Within the past 52 weeks, AAWW’s price has moved between $58.70 and $101.62.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 17.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.70%. With a float of $27.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4056 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.72, operating margin of +17.65, and the pretax margin is +16.06.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Airports & Air Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 3,320,101. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 39,463 shares at a rate of $84.13, taking the stock ownership to the 64,989 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s EVP, GC & Secty. sold 9,975 for $88.45, making the entire transaction worth $882,289. This insider now owns 33,356 shares in total.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.63) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +12.24 while generating a return on equity of 19.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 56.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) Trading Performance Indicators

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.50, a number that is poised to hit 4.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW)

Looking closely at Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s (AAWW) raw stochastic average was set at 96.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.41. However, in the short run, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $100.13. Second resistance stands at $100.31. The third major resistance level sits at $100.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $99.37.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.83 billion based on 28,322K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,031 M and income totals 493,320 K. The company made 1,180 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 88,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.