CCNC (Code Chain New Continent Limited) climbed 8.16 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.25, soaring 8.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2698 and dropped to $0.2451 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Within the past 52 weeks, CCNC’s price has moved between $0.21 and $1.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -158.00%. With a float of $34.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.09 million.

The firm has a total of 56 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.96, operating margin of -58.52, and the pretax margin is -58.05.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Code Chain New Continent Limited is 30.64%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -63.22 while generating a return on equity of -39.98.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Code Chain New Continent Limited, CCNC], we can find that recorded value of 0.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Code Chain New Continent Limited’s (CCNC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3972, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7883. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2713. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2829. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2960. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2466, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2335. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2219.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.97 million based on 46,110K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,030 K and income totals -26,970 K. The company made 7,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 990 K in sales during its previous quarter.