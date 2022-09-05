CLX (The Clorox Company) dropped -2.09 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On September 02, 2022, The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) opened at $147.00, lower -2.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $147.00 and dropped to $142.33 before settling in for the closing price of $145.90. Price fluctuations for CLX have ranged from $120.50 to $186.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 3.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -33.10% at the time writing. With a float of $122.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.05, operating margin of +9.79, and the pretax margin is +8.54.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Clorox Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 140,630. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $140.63, taking the stock ownership to the 600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s EVP – Chief Operating Officer sold 585 for $154.83, making the entire transaction worth $90,576. This insider now owns 17,289 shares in total.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.97) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +6.50 while generating a return on equity of 95.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.29% during the next five years compared to -6.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Clorox Company (CLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Clorox Company (CLX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.4 million, its volume of 0.72 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.14.

During the past 100 days, The Clorox Company’s (CLX) raw stochastic average was set at 55.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $145.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $150.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $145.79 in the near term. At $148.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $150.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $136.45.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Key Stats

There are currently 123,163K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,107 M according to its annual income of 462,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,801 M and its income totaled 101,000 K.