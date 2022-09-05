CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) average volume reaches $886.28K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On September 02, 2022, CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) opened at $18.38, lower -0.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.655 and dropped to $17.96 before settling in for the closing price of $18.22. Price fluctuations for CNO have ranged from $16.56 to $26.74 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 79.80% at the time writing. With a float of $112.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3350 employees.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CNO Financial Group Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 120,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 61,118 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $20.42, making the entire transaction worth $61,260. This insider now owns 67,118 shares in total.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.55) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +10.70 while generating a return on equity of 8.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

Looking closely at CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s (CNO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.16. However, in the short run, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.48. Second resistance stands at $18.91. The third major resistance level sits at $19.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.09.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Key Stats

There are currently 114,398K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,122 M according to its annual income of 441,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 855,000 K and its income totaled 136,100 K.