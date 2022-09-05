Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) posted a -3.84% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) kicked off on September 02, 2022, at the price of $27.20, down -0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.325 and dropped to $26.695 before settling in for the closing price of $26.85. Over the past 52 weeks, CUZ has traded in a range of $26.33-$42.41.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 23.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.10%. With a float of $150.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 294 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.16, operating margin of +22.99, and the pretax margin is +28.07.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.02 while generating a return on equity of 4.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Looking closely at Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 3.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.60. However, in the short run, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.19. Second resistance stands at $27.57. The third major resistance level sits at $27.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.93.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.17 billion has total of 151,434K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 755,070 K in contrast with the sum of 278,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 185,680 K and last quarter income was 34,050 K.