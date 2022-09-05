Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) soared 0.38 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On September 02, 2022, Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) opened at $92.79, higher 0.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.315 and dropped to $90.71 before settling in for the closing price of $91.02. Price fluctuations for CCK have ranged from $85.85 to $130.42 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -223.40% at the time writing. With a float of $119.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.00 million.

In an organization with 26000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Crown Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 526,900. In this transaction President – Americas Division of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $105.38, taking the stock ownership to the 80,328 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s President – Asia Pacific Div. sold 5,623 for $124.92, making the entire transaction worth $702,448. This insider now owns 43,290 shares in total.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.02) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -223.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.67% during the next five years compared to -25.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 447.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.86.

During the past 100 days, Crown Holdings Inc.’s (CCK) raw stochastic average was set at 14.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.77. However, in the short run, Crown Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $92.89. Second resistance stands at $94.40. The third major resistance level sits at $95.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $87.68.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Key Stats

There are currently 121,166K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,394 M according to its annual income of -560,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,510 M and its income totaled 295,000 K.