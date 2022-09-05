Fanhua Inc. (FANH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.40% last month.

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) stock priced at $5.51, down -6.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.63 and dropped to $5.11 before settling in for the closing price of $5.53. FANH’s price has ranged from $4.31 to $15.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -4.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -6.40%. With a float of $53.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5785 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.80, operating margin of +9.23, and the pretax margin is +11.34.

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of Fanhua Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 20.30%.

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +7.67 while generating a return on equity of 13.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fanhua Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20

Technical Analysis of Fanhua Inc. (FANH)

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) saw its 5-day average volume 63780.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 67516.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Fanhua Inc.’s (FANH) raw stochastic average was set at 31.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.50 in the near term. At $5.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.78. The third support level lies at $4.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 277.11 million, the company has a total of 53,715K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 513,310 K while annual income is 39,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 104,970 K while its latest quarter income was 4,800 K.