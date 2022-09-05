Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) kicked off at the price of $0.29: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

September 02, 2022, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) trading session started at the price of $0.29, that was 7.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2949 and dropped to $0.2743 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. A 52-week range for VINO has been $0.26 – $4.93.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 81.50%. With a float of $9.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.24 million.

The firm has a total of 80 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.39, operating margin of -49.07, and the pretax margin is -48.60.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -44.59 while generating a return on equity of -29.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gaucho Group Holdings Inc., VINO], we can find that recorded value of 0.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3951, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5462. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2978. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3067. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3184. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2772, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2655. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2566.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Key Stats

There are 25,145K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.13 million. As of now, sales total 4,920 K while income totals -2,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 410 K while its last quarter net income were -5,290 K.