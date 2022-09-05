Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) volume exceeds 0.7 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

September 02, 2022, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) trading session started at the price of $8.41, that was 3.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.6901 and dropped to $8.19 before settling in for the closing price of $8.29. A 52-week range for GGAL has been $5.75 – $12.32.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 57.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.90%. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.47 million.

In an organization with 9275 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 53.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.72) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +6.95 while generating a return on equity of 13.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was better than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s (GGAL) raw stochastic average was set at 59.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.91. However, in the short run, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.76. Second resistance stands at $8.97. The third major resistance level sits at $9.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.76.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Key Stats

There are 147,469K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.18 billion. As of now, sales total 5,111 M while income totals 326,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 101,573 M while its last quarter net income were 10,655 M.