Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -49.45% last month.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.45, plunging -8.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.52 and dropped to $1.35 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. Within the past 52 weeks, HSCS’s price has moved between $1.15 and $6.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -92.30%. With a float of $5.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -139.73, operating margin of -32765.60, and the pretax margin is -33592.57.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is 10.80%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -33592.57.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 515.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58

Technical Analysis of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS)

Looking closely at Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS), its last 5-days average volume was 94960.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

However, in the short run, Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4767. Second resistance stands at $1.5833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1367.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.99 million based on 8,236K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14 K and income totals -4,828 K. The company made 4 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,053 K in sales during its previous quarter.