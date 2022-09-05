Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -24.09%

September 02, 2022, Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) trading session started at the price of $2.23, that was 6.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.37 and dropped to $2.21 before settling in for the closing price of $2.16. A 52-week range for HMPT has been $2.00 – $5.85.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -73.20%. With a float of $136.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.18, operating margin of +40.36, and the pretax margin is +22.29.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Home Point Capital Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Home Point Capital Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +17.74 while generating a return on equity of 19.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT)

The latest stats from [Home Point Capital Inc., HMPT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 86260.0 was superior to 77410.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Home Point Capital Inc.’s (HMPT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.45. The third major resistance level sits at $2.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.13. The third support level lies at $2.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) Key Stats

There are 138,382K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 325.50 million. As of now, sales total 961,520 K while income totals 166,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 70,010 K while its last quarter net income were -44,420 K.