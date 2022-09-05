Investors finally get a glimpse of Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) volume hitting the figure of 96810.0.

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) stock priced at $28.57, down -6.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.99 and dropped to $26.0784 before settling in for the closing price of $28.19. BELFB’s price has ranged from $11.58 to $29.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.30%.

In an organization with 6300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.73, operating margin of +4.86, and the pretax margin is +5.03.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Bel Fuse Inc. is 2.39%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 53,785. In this transaction Vice President-Asia Operations of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 35,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s VP of Human Resources sold 500 for $25.41, making the entire transaction worth $12,705. This insider now owns 11,500 shares in total.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.57 while generating a return on equity of 12.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bel Fuse Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.17 million. That was better than the volume of 73688.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Bel Fuse Inc.’s (BELFB) raw stochastic average was set at 78.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.65. However, in the short run, Bel Fuse Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.23. Second resistance stands at $30.07. The third major resistance level sits at $31.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.24. The third support level lies at $22.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 270.88 million, the company has a total of 12,485K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 543,490 K while annual income is 24,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 170,570 K while its latest quarter income was 17,040 K.