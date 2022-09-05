Investors finally get a glimpse of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) volume hitting the figure of 0.14 million.

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock priced at $7.45, up 5.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.84 and dropped to $7.18 before settling in for the closing price of $7.09. KLXE’s price has ranged from $2.94 to $13.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 23.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 78.90%. With a float of $10.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1520 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.47, operating margin of -14.01, and the pretax margin is -21.44.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 29.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 31,985. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,430 shares at a rate of $7.22, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director sold 18,891 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $132,269. This insider now owns 4,430 shares in total.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$2.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -21.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.20

Technical Analysis of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s (KLXE) raw stochastic average was set at 80.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.83 in the near term. At $8.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.84. The third support level lies at $6.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 90.48 million, the company has a total of 11,974K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 465,600 K while annual income is -105,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 184,400 K while its latest quarter income was -7,500 K.