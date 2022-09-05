Investors finally get a glimpse of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) volume hitting the figure of 0.66 million.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) on September 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.30, plunging -1.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.30 and dropped to $26.59 before settling in for the closing price of $27.86. Within the past 52 weeks, ZNTL’s price has moved between $17.33 and $87.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.30%. With a float of $32.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 177 employees.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 150,000. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 95,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,000 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $150,000. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.21) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ZNTL) raw stochastic average was set at 67.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.30 in the near term. At $29.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.74. The third support level lies at $24.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.64 billion based on 56,984K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -158,730 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -68,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.